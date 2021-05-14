UrduPoint.com
Russia, Spain Agree To Develop Cooperation In Fighting Terrorism

Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia and Spain agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism during a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and the Spanish Foreign Ministry's director general on foreign policy and security issues, Fidel Sendagorta, the Spanish foreign ministry said on Friday.

The senior officials held talks within a bilateral working group on fighting terrorism in Madrid.

"During the meeting, they exchanged their views on the main global and regional challenges in this area.

Spain and Russia confirm their intention to strengthen bilateral cooperation against terrorist threat and radicalism," the ministry said in Twitter.

Spain and Russia have maintained cooperation in fighting against terrorism. In 2019, the bilateral working group held the tenth meeting, during which they paid special attention to blocking the channels of financial and other support for terrorists, combating the spread of terrorism ideology, and radicalization.

