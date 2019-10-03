UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Speaks In Favor Of Creating Equal Indivisible Security In The World - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:17 PM

Russia Speaks in Favor of Creating Equal Indivisible Security in the World - Putin

Russia is in favor of creating equal indivisible security in the world based on collective work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russia is in favor of creating equal indivisible security in the world based on collective work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Our country is focused on strengthening security and stability, on combating international terrorism, other challenges and threats. We are in favor of creating, including in Asia, a system of equal and indivisible security based on broad collective work," Putin said.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

34 minutes ago

40,000 new jobs created by private sector in Q2 20 ..

34 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

49 minutes ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

1 hour ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.