Russia Speaks in Favor of Creating Equal Indivisible Security in the World - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russia is in favor of creating equal indivisible security in the world based on collective work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Our country is focused on strengthening security and stability, on combating international terrorism, other challenges and threats. We are in favor of creating, including in Asia, a system of equal and indivisible security based on broad collective work," Putin said.