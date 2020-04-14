Russia Spending 1.2% of GDP to Mitigate Negative Impact of Coronavirus - Putin

The Russian cabinet of ministers has allocated what amounts to 1.2 percent of the country's GDP to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Russian cabinet of ministers has allocated what amounts to 1.2 percent of the country's GDP to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"The total amount of the resources the government is allocating to mitigate the negative impact of the epidemic is 1.2 percent of the GDP" the president said.