UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Spending 1.2% Of GDP To Mitigate Negative Impact Of Coronavirus - Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:49 PM

Russia Spending 1.2% of GDP to Mitigate Negative Impact of Coronavirus - Putin

The Russian cabinet of ministers has allocated what amounts to 1.2 percent of the country's GDP to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Russian cabinet of ministers has allocated what amounts to 1.2 percent of the country's GDP to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"The total amount of the resources the government is allocating to mitigate the negative impact of the epidemic is 1.2 percent of the GDP" the president said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Cor ..

6 minutes ago

EAEU Leaders Confirm Commitment to Cooperate on CO ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment in CC ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Ed ..

3 minutes ago

Business, traders urge govt to announce relief

2 minutes ago

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first ti ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.