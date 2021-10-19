Russia Spends Over $50Mln Daily on Combating COVID-19 - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia spends an average of about 3.6 billion rubles ($50.7 million) a day on the fight against coronavirus, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"On average, we spent about 2 billion rubles a day on covid a day under normal circumstances, now in a special situation, with a surge in diseases, we spend 3.

6 billion rubles a day," Siluanov said.

He stressed that even in such conditions, there should be no problems with the provision of planned assistance to citizens.