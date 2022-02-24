Russia Spent 30 Years Trying to Get Non-Expansion Deal From NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russia has spent 30 years trying to get an agreement with NATO that the alliance would not expand eastward but seeing only lies and attempts to put pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"For 30 years, we have been persistently and patiently trying to get an agreement with the NATO leading countries about principles of equal and nondivisible security in Europe. In response to our proposals, we were constantly faced with either cynical lies or with attempts to put pressure and blackmail (us)," Putin said.

Meanwhile, NATO has been expanding, Putin added.

"The military machine is on the move and is coming almost next to our borders," the Russian president continued.