Russia Spent $46.5Bln on Anti-Crisis Measures - Minister of Economic Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) All anti-crisis measures in Russia have already amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles ($46.5billion), Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said Wednesday.

According to Reshetnikov, the current oil prices of $30-35 would allow Russia to carry out all its budget plans.