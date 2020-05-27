UrduPoint.com
Russia Spent $46.5Bln On Anti-Crisis Measures - Minister Of Economic Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Russia Spent $46.5Bln on Anti-Crisis Measures - Minister of Economic Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) All anti-crisis measures in Russia have already amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles ($46.5billion), Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said Wednesday.

"The total value of support measures as part of all anti-crisis measures has amounted to 3.

3 trillion rubles as of now," the minister told the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

According to Reshetnikov, the current oil prices of $30-35 would allow Russia to carry out all its budget plans.

