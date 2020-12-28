Russia Spent Over $1Bln on Building COVID-19 Hospitals - Deputy Prime Minister

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 28 (Sputnik) - Russia has spent approximately 100 billion rubles ($1.3 billion) on the construction of COVID-19 treatment facilities in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday.

"We have spent about 100 billion rubles to built new infectious disease hospitals in Russia, in the most sensitive spots that we considered from the standpoint of proper medical organization," Golikova told Russia's Channel One.

When asked about the weakest point of the country's health system in light of the pandemic, the official named the lack of personnel.

"Because personnel in any country, ours is no exception, is organized to provide planned, [as well as] emergency, urgent medical assistance. In that regard, I think that the organizational system created back in the Soviet times has a positive effect on how rapidly we can reorganize and begin providing that assistance," Golikova added.

Russia has confirmed a total of over three million cases, including 55,265 fatalities.