Russia Spent Over $64Bln On Uncompleted Construction Projects - Accounts Chamber

30 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russia has spent more than 4 trillion rubles ($64 billion) on some 62,600 uncompleted construction projects, the Russian Accounts Chamber said.

The list of the uncompleted construction projects includes preschools, schools, university campuses, transport and municipal infrastructure facilities among others, according to the audit body.

"As of the beginning of 2019, 4.048 trillion rubles of public funds have been invested in the uncompleted construction projects [including current projects]," the Accounts Chamber said in a statement.

According to the chamber, more than a half of these finds - 2.9 trillion rubles - have been invested in regional construction projects.

"The largest number of uncompleted construction projects are located in the Moscow Region (worth 79.73 billion rubles) and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area (worth 70.2 billion rubles)," the statement said.

The Russian Accounts Chamber added that it was preparing a letter to President Vladimir Putin to inform him about systemic problems of the national construction industry as well as ways to solve the issues.

