Russia Spotted 15 Foreign Spy Jets Near Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces have detected 15 foreign surveillance aircraft near the country's airspace over the past week, an infographic published by the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

The material read that Russian jets had been scrambled twice to prevent the foreign planes from crossing into the Russian airspace.

There had been no trespasses, the newspaper pointed out.