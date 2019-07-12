UrduPoint.com
Russia Spotted 18 Foreign Spy Aircraft Near Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Eighteen foreign aerial vehicles have been detected while conducting reconnaissance activities near Russia's airspace, a weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

Over the past week, Russian jets have been scrambled three times to prevent foreign aircraft from crossing into the Russian airspace, according to the material.

The infographic showed that there had been no trespasses.

