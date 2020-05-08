UrduPoint.com
Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Jets Close To National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:20 AM

Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces detected 19 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had not been scrambled to intercept foreign aircraft.

Within this period of time, Russia has also spotted five unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.

