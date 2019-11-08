Russia Spotted 19 Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Nineteen foreign aircraft have been detected while carrying out reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace in a week, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

According to a weekly infographic published by the outlet, Russian jets have been scrambled 11 times to intercept foreign planes.

No foreign aircraft had illegally entered Russia's airspace, the material showed.