Russia Spotted 22 Foreign Spy Jets Close To National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces detected 22 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled twice to intercept foreign aircraft.

The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the newspaper said.

Within the past week, Russia has also spotted eight unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.

