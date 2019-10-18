Russia Spotted 23 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces have detected 23 foreign reconnaissance aircraft operating close to the country's airspace in the course of the past week, the official newspaper of the Russian military, Krasnaya Zvezda, reported on Friday.

According to a weekly infographic published by the outlet, Russian jets have been scrambled 14 times to prevent foreign planes from illegally entering Russia's airspace.

There had been no trespasses, the material showed.