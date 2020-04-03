Russia Spotted 24 Foreign Spy Jets Close To National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces detected 24 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.
A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled twice to intercept foreign aircraft.
The foreign jets had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the newspaper said.
Within this period of time, Russia has also spotted seven unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.