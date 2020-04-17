UrduPoint.com
Russia Spotted 24 Foreign Spy Jets Close To National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russia Spotted 24 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces detected 24 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had not been scrambled to intercept foreign aircraft.

Within this period of time, Russia has also spotted nine unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.

