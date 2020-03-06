UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Spotted 25 Foreign Spy Jets Close To National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:20 AM

Russia Spotted 25 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces detected 25 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled twice to intercept foreign aircraft.

The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the newspaper said.

Within the past week, Russia has also spotted seven unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles From

Recent Stories

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

4 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

4 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

6 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.