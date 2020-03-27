Russia Spotted 25 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces detected 25 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had not been scrambled to intercept foreign aircraft.

Within this period of time, Russia has also spotted nine unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.