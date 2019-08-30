Russia Spotted 27 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces detected 27 foreign airplanes as they were carrying out reconnaissance activities close to the country's airspace in the course of the past week, the military's official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic, published by the outlet, showed that Russian jets had been scrambled 18 times to prevent foreign planes from entering Russia's airspace.

There have been no trespasses, according to the material.