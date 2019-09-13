Russia Spotted 27 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) A total of 27 foreign reconnaissance jets have been spotted close to the Russian airspace within the past seven days, the weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda read on Friday.

The material showed that over the past week, Russian jets had been scrambled 17 times to prevent foreign aircraft from crossing into the country's airspace.

There have been no trespasses, according to the outlet.