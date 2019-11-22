Russia Spotted 28 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces have detected 28 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace in the course of the past week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian jets had been scrambled 19 times to intercept foreign planes.

The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the reports added.