Russia Spotted 28 Foreign Spy Jets Near Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces have spotted 28 foreign aircraft that were carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian airspace during the past week, an infographic published by the military's official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, showed on Friday.

Russian jets had been scrambled six times over the past week to prevent foreign planes from entering the Russian airspace, the material showed.

It noted that there had been no trespasses.