UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Spotted 31 Foreign Spy Jets Close To Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:50 AM

Russia Spotted 31 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Thirty-one foreign reconnaissance jets have been spotted close to the Russian airspace in the course of the past seven days, the weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda read on Friday.

The material showed that over the past weeks, Russian jets had been scrambled 23 times to prevent foreign aircraft from crossing into the country's airspace.

There have been no trespasses, according to the outlet.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

4 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

4 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

3 hours ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.