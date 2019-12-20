UrduPoint.com
Russia Spotted 34 Foreign Spy Jets Close To Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces detected 34 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled twice to intercept foreign aircraft.

The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the reports added.

