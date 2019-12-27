Russia Spotted 34 Foreign Spy Jets Close To National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces detected 34 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.
A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled three times to intercept foreign aircraft.
The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the reports added.