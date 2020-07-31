UrduPoint.com
Russia Spotted 40 Foreign Spy Jets Close To National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Fri 31st July 2020

Russia Spotted 40 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces detected 40 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled five times to intercept foreign aircraft.

The foreign jets had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the newspaper said.

Within this period of time, Russia has also spotted seven unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.

More Stories From World

