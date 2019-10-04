Russia Spotted 42 Foreign Reconnaissance Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Russian military has detected 42 foreign aircraft while they were carrying out reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace in the course of the past week, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

According to a weekly infographic, published by the outlet, Russian jets were scrambled 27 times to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russia's airspace.

There had been no trespasses, the material showed.