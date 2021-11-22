Russia spy agency dismisses claims of Ukraine invasion plan

Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service on Monday dismissed growing Western allegations that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service on Monday dismissed growing Western allegations that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

"The Americans are painting a frightening picture of hordes of Russian tanks that will start to crush Ukrainian cities, saying they have some 'reliable information' of such Russian intentions," the SVR said in a statement to Russian news agencies, adding that such accusations are "absolutely false".