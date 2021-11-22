UrduPoint.com

Russia Spy Agency Dismisses Claims Of Ukraine Invasion Plan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:56 PM

Russia spy agency dismisses claims of Ukraine invasion plan

Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service on Monday dismissed growing Western allegations that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service on Monday dismissed growing Western allegations that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

"The Americans are painting a frightening picture of hordes of Russian tanks that will start to crush Ukrainian cities, saying they have some 'reliable information' of such Russian intentions," the SVR said in a statement to Russian news agencies, adding that such accusations are "absolutely false".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Italy Allowed 60,000 Migrants to Enter EU In Past ..

Italy Allowed 60,000 Migrants to Enter EU In Past Year - Russian Foreign Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 'Entire drama' just about hearing of Maryam Safda ..

'Entire drama' just about hearing of Maryam Safdar's appeal in IHC: Shahzad Akb ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh CM invites Balochistan CM to discuss water s ..

Sindh CM invites Balochistan CM to discuss water shortage issue

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress of ongoing campaign against ru ..

DC reviews progress of ongoing campaign against rubella, measles

2 minutes ago
 Former GB CM build palaces with looted money; alle ..

Former GB CM build palaces with looted money; alleges Ubbaidullah Baig

5 minutes ago
 DG Rangers Punjab calls on Chief Minister

DG Rangers Punjab calls on Chief Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.