MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured the United Nations on Wednesday of his country's unwavering support amid the West's efforts to undermine its authority.

"The international organization has Russia's unwavering support," Lavrov said after talks with UN chief Antonio Guterres in Moscow, adding Russia's foreign policy was "UN-centric."

Lavrov said Russia found it "unacceptable and dangerous" when some powers created their own rules "behind the back of the global majority and then impose them on others as universal norms.

"

He slammed Western governments for partnering up outside of the UN venues to bypass the existing mechanisms of collective decision-making.

"I am referring, of course, above all to the use of force without Security Council authorization, to unilateral economic sanctions, which as a rule hurt the most vulnerable," the minister said.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly accused Russia of undermining their "rules-based order," a concept that Russia sees as violating the principles outlined in the UN Charter.