UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Stands By UN Despite West's Attempts To Dictate Own Rules - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Russia Stands by UN Despite West's Attempts to Dictate Own Rules - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured the United Nations on Wednesday of his country's unwavering support amid the West's efforts to undermine its authority.

"The international organization has Russia's unwavering support," Lavrov said after talks with UN chief Antonio Guterres in Moscow, adding Russia's foreign policy was "UN-centric."

Lavrov said Russia found it "unacceptable and dangerous" when some powers created their own rules "behind the back of the global majority and then impose them on others as universal norms.

"

He slammed Western governments for partnering up outside of the UN venues to bypass the existing mechanisms of collective decision-making.

"I am referring, of course, above all to the use of force without Security Council authorization, to unilateral economic sanctions, which as a rule hurt the most vulnerable," the minister said.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly accused Russia of undermining their "rules-based order," a concept that Russia sees as violating the principles outlined in the UN Charter.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia United States All

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

3 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

10 minutes ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

10 minutes ago

Basharat seeks public cooperation to contain coron ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.