Russia Stands For Int'l Cooperation In Fight Against Sports Doping - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow stands ready to cooperate with other nations to fight against doping in sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow stands ready to cooperate with other nations to fight against doping in sports.

"We stand for broad international cooperation and uniting efforts in the fight against doping in sports," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing in Moscow.

The spokeswoman made the comment in the context of the sentencing of German physician Mark Schmidt. Earlier this month, Schmidt was sentenced by a Munich court to four years and 10 months behind bars after he was found guilty on 24 counts of using doping methods and a further two counts of prohibited use of drugs.

A joint German-Austrian probe found that Schmidt was at the heart of the so-called Aderlass doping ring which illicitly doped skiers and cyclists since 2012. Authorities clamped down on the operation in early 2019 and the trial began in September 2020. In his confession, Schmidt claimed that he doped the athletes without their knowledge. Four other defendants in the case received various sentences.

