Russia Stands For Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

Russia stands for Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia stands for Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The issue of sustainable normalization of the situation in Libya is on the agenda, we understand this very well.

Russia will continue to promote on various key platforms the settlement of the Libyan state based on unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Putin said at a meeting with Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi in St. Petersburg.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

