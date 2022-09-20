UrduPoint.com

Russia Stands For Preservation Of Serbia's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Russia Stands for Preservation of Serbia's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed support for Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Under the international law, relying primarily on UN Security Council Resolution 1244, we will continue to provide our Serbian friends with comprehensive support in upholding the legitimate rights and interests of Serbia, protecting its state sovereignty and territorial integrity," Putin said at the ceremony of presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors.

UN Security Council Resolution 1244 was adopted in June 1999, at the end of the armed conflict between the Serbian military and the Albanian-led Kosovo Liberation Army, a separatist group aspiring to gain the status of a constituent republic in what was then Yugoslavia.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia and nearly 100 UN member states have since recognized its independence. Several countries, including Serbia, Russia, China and Greece, have not. Several others have withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.

An escalation arose between Serbia and Kosovo last month after Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued identification documents and license plates, which Kosovo wanted exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.

