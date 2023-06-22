UrduPoint.com

Russia Stands For Strengthening Mechanisms Preventing Bioweapons Development - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Russia Stands for Strengthening Mechanisms Preventing Bioweapons Development - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia stand for strengthening mechanisms that prevent the development of biological and toxin weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our country is consistently stands for the strengthening of supranational mechanisms that prevent the development and proliferation of biological and toxin weapons," Putin said addressing the participants and organizers of the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Global Threats to Biological Security: Problems and Solutions.

"

International interaction for these purposes should be carried out on an equal basis, with indispensable respect for the sovereignty of all states, the president added.

