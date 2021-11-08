UrduPoint.com

Russia Stands In Solidarity With Venezuela Against Meddling In Internal Affairs - Lavrov

Moscow has expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan government that opposes any attempts from overseas to interfere in the Latin American nation's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"We stand in solidarity with your government, with President Nicolas Maduro in his opposition to attempts to change the development of Venezuela through external pressure, the use of illegitimate unilateral sanctions and attempts of direct interference in your internal affairs," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Felix Plasencia.

Moscow will further support Venezuela's efforts to promote a national dialogue, the minister said, adding that it is on a positive track, especially in view of the regional and municipal elections slated for November 21.

"We fully support your desire to independently determine the path of further development of your country and appreciate our interaction on such modern fundamental issues, as respect for the sovereignty of states, respect for the central role of the UN, and non-interference in internal affairs," Lavrov added.

Venezuela has been mired in a political crisis since early 2019 when Juan Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.

Most Western countries, with the US at the helm, endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.

