Russia Stands Ready for Dialogue on Diplomatic Missions With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Moscow is ready to negotiate the topic of diplomatic missions with Washington on an equal footing, but the United States is doing everything to further complicate the work of Russian missions, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Saturday.

"We are not avoiding dialogue and are ready to negotiate, but strictly 'on an equal footing,' on condition of reciprocity, the signs of which are not visible in Washington even under a magnifying glass," Zakharova said.

Zakhatrova noted that the United States was doing everything to further complicate the functioning of Russian diplomatic missions abroad and urged Washington to think about the consequences of such actions.