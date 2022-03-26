UrduPoint.com

Russia Stands Ready For Dialogue On Diplomatic Missions With US - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Russia Stands Ready for Dialogue on Diplomatic Missions With US - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is ready to negotiate the topic of diplomatic missions with Washington on an equal footing, but the United States is doing everything to further complicate the work of Russian missions, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Moscow is ready to negotiate the topic of diplomatic missions with Washington on an equal footing, but the United States is doing everything to further complicate the work of Russian missions, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Saturday.

"We are not avoiding dialogue and are ready to negotiate, but strictly 'on an equal footing,' on condition of reciprocity, the signs of which are not visible in Washington even under a magnifying glass," Zakharova said.

Zakhatrova noted that the United States was doing everything to further complicate the functioning of Russian diplomatic missions abroad and urged Washington to think about the consequences of such actions.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

28th National Junior Table Tennis Championship beg ..

28th National Junior Table Tennis Championship begins in Kohat

23 seconds ago
 Policy dialogue on gender equality held

Policy dialogue on gender equality held

24 seconds ago
 2-day multi-disciplinary conference concludes at I ..

2-day multi-disciplinary conference concludes at Islamia University

26 seconds ago
 Sindh Caravan reaches Islamabad to attend Amr bil ..

Sindh Caravan reaches Islamabad to attend Amr bil Maroof public assembly

28 seconds ago
 PTI all set to hold largest public gathering; cara ..

PTI all set to hold largest public gathering; caravans start arriving venue

14 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated at D-Ground

Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated at D-Ground

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>