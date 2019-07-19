Russia Stands Ready to Continue Support for Colombian Peace Process - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russia stands ready to continue to assist the Colombian peace process, Russia 's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the South American country on Friday.

"Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, stands ready to continue to provide support to the Colombian peace process, provided that the government remains committed to the fully-fledged implementation of the final peace agreement," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia said that the UN Verification Mission in Colombia will also continue to play a significant role in supporting the reintegration of former armed group members in civilian life complete with participation in political activities.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that Colombia represents a showcase of effective international support in stabilizing a situation in a country that resulted in Colombians themselves being able to achieve a peace deal.

The Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia brought an end to the Colombian conflict by reaching a final agreement to build a lasting peace that was ratified by Congress in November 2016.