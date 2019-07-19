UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Stands Ready To Continue Support For Colombian Peace Process - Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:03 PM

Russia Stands Ready to Continue Support for Colombian Peace Process - Nebenzia

Russia stands ready to continue to assist the Colombian peace process, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the South American country on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russia stands ready to continue to assist the Colombian peace process, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the South American country on Friday.

"Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, stands ready to continue to provide support to the Colombian peace process, provided that the government remains committed to the fully-fledged implementation of the final peace agreement," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia said that the UN Verification Mission in Colombia will also continue to play a significant role in supporting the reintegration of former armed group members in civilian life complete with participation in political activities.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that Colombia represents a showcase of effective international support in stabilizing a situation in a country that resulted in Colombians themselves being able to achieve a peace deal.

The Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia brought an end to the Colombian conflict by reaching a final agreement to build a lasting peace that was ratified by Congress in November 2016.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Colombia November Congress 2016 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Alaphilippe stuns Thomas in Tour time-trial, exten ..

43 seconds ago

Dutch Supreme Court Downgrades Dutch Responsibilit ..

45 seconds ago

NATO's Europe Commander Meets With Kosovo Defense ..

47 seconds ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan reaffirms importance of ..

49 seconds ago

Model court awards capital punishment to killer of ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish Police Officer Killed in PKK Attack in Bit ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.