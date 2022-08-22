Russia Stands Ready to Cooperate to Reduce Tensions, Build Democratic World - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is ready to cooperate to reduce tensions, halt the arms race and build a truly democratic world, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Russia is ready to cooperate to reduce tensions, halt the arms race and build a truly democratic world, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

"It is imperative for all signatories to the statement to demonstrate their commitment to those provisions," Nebenzia said, referring to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. "In principle, we remain open to cooperation to reduce tensions, stop the arms race and minimize strategic risks.

Nebenzia also said Russia is ready to actively participate in joint efforts with like-minded partners to build a truly democratic world in which the rights of all nations are upheld.