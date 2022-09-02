Russia Stands Ready to Deliver Isotope Products to Iraq for Non-Power Application - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Russia is ready to supply Iraq with isotope products and assist Baghdad in the sphere of non-power applications of nuclear energy, Alexander Kinshchak, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's middle East and North Africa Department, has told Sputnik.

"The Russian side has indicated its readiness to assist its Iraqi partners in the field of non-power applications of nuclear energy and to supply isotope products, as well as to train personnel at specialized Russian universities in the relevant professions," Kinshchak said.

He added that Russia is ready "for the implementation of major joint projects" with Iraq.

Kinshchak noted that the specialized departments of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom and Iraqi Radioactive Sources Regulatory Authority are currently "working together to update the bilateral regulatory framework and sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy."