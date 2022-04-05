Russia Starts Collecting $24Mln Court Fine From Meta - Bailiff Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Bailiff Service has begun a forced collection of an almost 2 billion rubles ($24 million) fine from Meta company, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

In December, the Moscow Tagansky court imposed a fine on the company over a repeated failure to delete information outlawed in Russia.

According to the Federal Bailiff Service's database, the enforcement proceedings against Meta were started on March 24.

"The administrative violation fine, set by the court: 1,990,984,950.05 rubles," the database read.

The Tverskoy district court of Moscow ruled to ban Meta's Facebook and Instagram in Russia for extremism in March.