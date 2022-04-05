UrduPoint.com

Russia Starts Collecting $24Mln Court Fine From Meta - Bailiff Service

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Russia Starts Collecting $24Mln Court Fine From Meta - Bailiff Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Bailiff Service has begun a forced collection of an almost 2 billion rubles ($24 million) fine from Meta company, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

In December, the Moscow Tagansky court imposed a fine on the company over a repeated failure to delete information outlawed in Russia.

According to the Federal Bailiff Service's database, the enforcement proceedings against Meta were started on March 24.

"The administrative violation fine, set by the court: 1,990,984,950.05 rubles," the database read.

The Tverskoy district court of Moscow ruled to ban Meta's Facebook and Instagram in Russia for extremism in March.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Company Fine March December From Billion Million Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Additional Assistanc ..

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Additional Assistance to Ukraine on April 6-7 - St ..

55 minutes ago
 EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Again ..

EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Against Russia at Meeting on Tuesda ..

56 minutes ago
 Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

56 minutes ago
 Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

56 minutes ago
 SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings til ..

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings till tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.