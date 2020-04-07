UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Starts Comparative Clinical Trials Of Three Coronavirus Drugs - Medical Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:17 PM

Russia Starts Comparative Clinical Trials of Three Coronavirus Drugs - Medical Agency

Russia has started comparative clinical trials of Mefloquine, Hydroxychloroquine and Kalidavir drugs for coronavirus patients, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia has started comparative clinical trials of Mefloquine, Hydroxychloroquine and Kalidavir drugs for coronavirus patients, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency said on Tuesday.

"Comparative clinical trials of Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine, and Russian medication Kalidavir, which will be used .

.. for treatment of patients with the novel coronavirus infection SARS-CoV-2, have started," the agency said.

The clinical trials will be conducted at the federal medical biophysical center, named after Burnazyan, under written consent of coronavirus patients, the agency added.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Tu ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declares state o ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 patient in Taiwan rises to 376

3 minutes ago

Flour distribution starts in South Waziristan

3 minutes ago

NEPRA's employees to donate on day salary to PM CO ..

3 minutes ago

JI distributes ration among rickshaw drivers

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.