Russia Starts Comparative Clinical Trials of Three Coronavirus Drugs - Medical Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia has started comparative clinical trials of Mefloquine, Hydroxychloroquine and Kalidavir drugs for coronavirus patients, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency said on Tuesday.

"Comparative clinical trials of Hydroxychloroquine and Mefloquine, and Russian medication Kalidavir, which will be used .

.. for treatment of patients with the novel coronavirus infection SARS-CoV-2, have started," the agency said.

The clinical trials will be conducted at the federal medical biophysical center, named after Burnazyan, under written consent of coronavirus patients, the agency added.