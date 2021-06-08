SEVERSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia's state corporation Rosatom officially launched on Tuesday the construction of the world's first next-generation energy unit BREST-OD-300 at the Siberian Chemical Combine in Russia's Seversk, which will become the heart of an experimental and demonstration complex embodying the principles of the nuclear energy industry of the future, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The nuclear energy of the future is supposed to be unprecedentedly safe, environment-friendly, resource-saving and competitive.

The power unit with a rated output power of 300MW with the BREST-OD-300 reactor will be part of the experimental demonstration energy complex that is being built at the Siberian Chemical Combine as part of the Proryv project, which is being implemented since 2010s. The BREST reactor is supposed to start operation in mid-2020s.