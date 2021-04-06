(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia has started control checks of combat readiness of its armed forces, Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the training plan of the armed forces, control checks have begun in the military command and control bodies, formations and military units.

The troops have entered the training grounds for conducting tactical, special tactical and bilateral exercises," Shoigu said at a conference call at the National Center for Defense Management of Russia.

Shoigu asked to ensure the high quality of control exercises and safety during the movement of forces and military equipment.

According to the Defense Ministry, over 4,000 exercises of various scales are planned across Russia in April.