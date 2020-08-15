UrduPoint.com
Russia Starts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Developed By Gamaleya Research Center - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:35 PM

Russia Starts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Developed by Gamaleya Research Center - Ministry

Russian has launched the production of the vaccine from COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Russian has launched the production of the vaccine from COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The production of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has started," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

