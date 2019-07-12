UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Starts Delivering S-400 Air Defense Systems To Turkey - Turkish Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia Starts Delivering S-400 Air Defense Systems to Turkey - Turkish Defense Ministry

Turkey received on Friday the first batch of components of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Turkey received on Friday the first batch of components of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey received the first batch of S-400 air defense systems components.

The deliveries are sent to the Murted air base in Ankara province," the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on this matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

Related Topics

NATO Loan Russia Turkey Ankara United States December 2017 Agreement

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reacts to judge Arshad Malik's dismis ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Tourists in Antarctica Set to Double in ..

1 minute ago

Atif Zaman confesses to murdering Mureed, Khizar o ..

15 minutes ago

President Masood calls for value-based education i ..

26 minutes ago

European equities mostly ahead at open 12 July 201 ..

17 minutes ago

Russian, Georgian Lawmakers to Discuss Interparlia ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.