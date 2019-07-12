Russia Starts Delivering S-400 Air Defense Systems to Turkey - Turkish Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Turkey received on Friday the first batch of components of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey received the first batch of S-400 air defense systems components.

The deliveries are sent to the Murted air base in Ankara province," the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on this matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.