Russia Starts Developing Fifth-Generation Light Single-Engine Fighter - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia's Sukhoi company began work on the creation of a tactical single-engine fighter of the 5th generation, which will be built using stealth technologies and Su-57 developments, a source in the aircraft construction industry told Sputnik.

To date, all fighters made in Russia, including the state-of-the-art Su-57, are equipped with two engines.

"Sukhoi design bureau, on its own initiative, is conducting research work to create a light multipurpose single-engine fighter of the 5th generation," the source said.