Russia Starts Developing New Combat Robot Soratnik - Documentation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russia has launched the first stage of research and development work for creating a family of combat robotic systems Soratnik (Brother-in-Arms) for the Defense Ministry, according to documents published on the public procurement website.

According to documents, published by the developing company 766 UPTK (part of Kalashnikov Concern), the first stage should be completed by the end of the year. The total investment into the first stage of research and development work has exceeded 130 billion rubles ($1.77 billion).

An engine unit, a computer vision system, an optical locator system and a fighting system are among the components that are currently under development.