Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:21 AM

Russia Starts Exporting Beef to China, First Batch to Arrive on April 7 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russia has started delivering beef to China, with the first batch expected to arrive on April 7, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Wednesday.

"I would like to share good news with you.

On March 25, [Russian Prime Minister] Mikhail Vladimirovich [Mishustin] signed a decree to hold negotiations with the Chinese side on beef deliveries. The negotiations have lasted for several years, and on April 7 already, the first eight containers with Russian beef will arrive in China," Abramchenko said during Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with the government.

She noted that Russian beef export to China would give impetus to the beef farming, which would be especially important in the current conditions.

