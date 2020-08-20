Russia Starts Exporting New AK-12 Kalashnikov Assault Rifle - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov has started exporting the new AK-12 assault rifle to neighboring countries, Kalashnikov General Director Dmitry Tarasov told Sputnik in an interview.

"Effort is currently being made to introduce the rifle into service at other security agencies [apart from the Defense Ministry].

Apart from that, we have launched deliveries to countries of the near abroad," Tarasov said, without specifying which countries exactly are importing the AK-12.

Tarasov also said that Kalashnikov had already fulfilled its 2020 obligations on supplying the Russian Defense Ministry with the AK-12.

"Our main production site in Izhevsk, the Kalashnikov Concern, has already started implementing its contractual obligations under the 2021 state defense order," Tarasov said.