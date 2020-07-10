Russia Starts Final Stage of Testing COVID-19 Vaccine - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia has started the final stage of testing the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Russian Defense Ministry, the latter said on Friday.

The tests of the COVID-19 vaccine kicked off on June 18.

"The Russian Defense Ministry jointly with the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology started the final stage of clinical tests of the coronavirus vaccine," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Participants of the experiments showed an immune response to the coronavirus vaccine, according to the statement.