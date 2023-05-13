UrduPoint.com

Russia Starts Producing Completely Domestic Cheytac Sniper Cartridge - Developer

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Russia has launched the serial production of the Cheytac sniper rifle cartridge made from domestic components only, thanks to import substitution, the head of Russian arms manufacturer Lobaev Arms, Vladislav Lobaev, told Sputnik.

"We have created a fully Russian cartridge for caliber 375 Cheytac rifles, and have already begun its mass production. For the first time, our 375 Cheytac rifles are supplied with Russian cartridges developed by Lobaev Arms and gunpowder from a Kazan enterprise, before we used foreign components," Lobaev said.

He specified that the foreign components previously used for cartridges of this caliber were supplied from the US, Finland and Australia.

